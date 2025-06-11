In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs Discovery Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Discovery sport
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-