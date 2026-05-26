In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i4 and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Defender
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-