In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs Wrangler [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|10.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-