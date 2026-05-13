In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Jeep Wrangler, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs Wrangler Comparison