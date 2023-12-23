In 2023 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Jeep Wrangler, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Jeep Wrangler, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs 69.9 Lakh (ex-showroom price) for eDrive40 and Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs 53.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 83.9 kWh. Wrangler: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less