BMW i4 vs Jeep Wrangler

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Jeep Wrangler, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

i4
BMW i4
eDrive40
₹69.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹53.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp 430 Nm-
Driving Range
590 Km-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
83.9 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Range
493 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,20,20263,40,125
Ex-Showroom Price
69,90,00055,15,000
RTO
33,0005,80,500
Insurance
2,96,7022,44,125
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,57,3391,36,274

