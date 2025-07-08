In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I4
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Range
|483 -590 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|7.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|70.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)
|-