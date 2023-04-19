In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and BMW X3 M40i, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and BMW X3 M40i Price starts at Rs. 86.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. X3 M40i: 2998 cc engine, 10.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs X3 M40i Comparison