In 2026 when choosing among the BMW i4 and BMW M340i, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport and BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i4 vs M340i Comparison