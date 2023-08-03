8 Series vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 1.3 Cr ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 11.3 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 2998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.