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BMW 8 Series vs Porsche Panamera

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
8 Series vs Panamera Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series Panamera
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 1.7 Cr
Mileage11.3 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc2894 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
8 Series
BMW 8 Series
840i Gran Coupe
₹1.30 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 8 Series Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Knob Selector
Rear Seats
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.3-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm349 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6V6 Biturbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
768-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.25.6 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.155.95 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with adaptive variable shock absorberAluminium multi-link
Front Suspension
Double wishbone with adaptive variable shock absorberAluminium double wishbone
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R18295 / 40 R19
Ground Clearance
128-
Length
50825049 mm
Wheelbase
30232950 mm
Kerb Weight
1875-
Height
14071423 mm
Width
19321937 mm
Bootspace
440495 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6875 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesOptional
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
OptionalYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Interior Colours
Ivory White / Black, Black, Cognac / BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,50,61,8301,93,98,248
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,50,0001,69,62,000
RTO
13,31,33017,50,200
Insurance
4,80,0006,85,548
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,23,7374,16,944
Expert Rating
-

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