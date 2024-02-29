In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 8 Series vs Macan EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series Macan ev Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 1.3 Cr ₹ 1.65 Cr Range - 591 km/charge Mileage 11.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 100 kWh Engine Capacity 2998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)