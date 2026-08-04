In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
8 Series vs Cayenne Comparison