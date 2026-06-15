8 Series vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series S-class [2021-2026] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.3 Cr ₹ 1.79 Cr Range - - Mileage 11.3 kmpl 12 to 18 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 2998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.