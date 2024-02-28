Saved Articles

BMW 8 Series vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

8 Series vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series Gls [2020-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage11.3 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc2925 cc
TransmissionManual, AutomaticAutomatic
Cylinders66
8 Series
BMW 8 Series
840i Gran Coupe
₹1.30 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.312.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6OM656 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
7681125
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,50,61,8301,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,50,0001,08,90,000
RTO
13,31,33014,15,250
Insurance
4,80,0004,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,23,7372,74,200
Expert Rating
-

