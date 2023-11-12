Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars8 Series vs EQE

BMW 8 Series vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
8 Series
BMW 8 Series
840i Gran Coupe
₹1.30 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
11.3-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm402.3bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
768550 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.24.9 Sec
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,50,61,8301,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,50,0001,39,00,000
RTO
13,31,3305,45,773
Insurance
4,80,0001,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,23,7373,13,494

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The BMW Personal Pilot L3 works with the help of a host of sensors and cameras and the hardware makes the 7 Series' kidney-shaped grille more cluttered.
    BMW 7 Series to get Level 3 autonomous driving technology in 2024. Will it come to India?
    12 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The AMG EQE 43 can generate output of 476 horsepower and 855 Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 210 kmph. The EQE 53 has an output of 626 horsepower and 946 Nm of torque, ensuring that the sports sedan reaches 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph.
    Mercedes-AMG EQE electric sedan: First look
    16 Feb 2022
    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
    India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
    13 Oct 2022
    View all
     