8 Series vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series Eqc Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.3 Cr ₹ 1.07 Cr Range - 471 km/charge Mileage 11.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 80 kwh Engine Capacity 2998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.