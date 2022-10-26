8 Series vs AMG E63 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series Amg e63 Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.3 Cr ₹ 1.7 Cr Mileage 11.3 kmpl 8.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 2998 cc 3982 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 8

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.