In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
8 Series vs AMG C 43 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|8 series
|Amg c 43
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 99.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4