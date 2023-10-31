In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and Maserati Quattroporte, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe, Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
8 Series vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|8 series
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6