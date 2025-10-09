8 Series vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series Rx [2017-2023] Brand BMW Lexus Price ₹ 1.3 Cr ₹ 1.04 Cr Range - 1076 Mileage 11.3 kmpl 16.55 kmpl Battery Capacity - 1.9 kwh Engine Capacity 2998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe and Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.