8 Series vs LS Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series Ls Brand BMW Lexus Price ₹ 1.3 Cr ₹ 1.91 Cr Range - 1263 km/charge Mileage 11.3 kmpl 15.4 kmpl Battery Capacity - 44 kwh Engine Capacity 2998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and Lexus LS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe and Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.