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BMW 8 Series vs Land Rover Range Rover Sport

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe and Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
8 Series vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series Range rover sport
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 1.4 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.3 kmpl11.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
8 Series
BMW 8 Series
840i Gran Coupe
₹1.30 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 8 Series Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.3-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6P400 Petrol Mild Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
768-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2997 cc, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.156.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R1822
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with adaptive variable shock absorberFour corner air suspension
Front Suspension
Double wishbone with adaptive variable shock absorberFour corner air suspension
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R1822
Ground Clearance
128216 mm
Length
5082-
Wheelbase
30232997 mm
Kerb Weight
1875-
Height
1407-
Width
1932-
Bootspace
440-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver (with light)
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LEDLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Electronic
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Interior Colours
Ivory White / Black, Black, Cognac / Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullInclined
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,50,61,8301,60,14,441
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,50,0001,39,90,000
RTO
13,31,33014,53,000
Insurance
4,80,0005,70,941
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,23,7373,44,212

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