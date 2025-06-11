In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
8 Series vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|8 series
|Discovery
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6