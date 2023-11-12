Saved Articles

BMW 8 Series vs Land Rover Defender

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

8 Series
BMW 8 Series
840i Gran Coupe
₹1.30 Crore*
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 SE 2.0 Petrol
₹93.55 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.39.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.0L Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
768828 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.27.4 seconds
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,50,61,8301,05,90,805
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,50,00093,55,000
RTO
13,31,3309,56,000
Insurance
4,80,0002,79,305
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,23,7372,27,637

