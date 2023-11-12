In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs 93.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 110 SE 2.0 Petrol.
8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage.
Defender: 1997 cc engine, 9.2 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
