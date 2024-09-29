8 Series vs I-Pace Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series I-pace Brand BMW Jaguar Price ₹ 1.3 Cr ₹ 1.06 Cr Range - 470 km/charge Mileage 11.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 90 kwh Engine Capacity 2998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.