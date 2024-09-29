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BMW 8 Series vs Jaguar I-Pace

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
8 Series vs I-Pace Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series I-pace
BrandBMWJaguar
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 1.06 Cr
Range-470 km/charge
Mileage11.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-90 kwh
Engine Capacity2998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
8 Series
BMW 8 Series
840i Gran Coupe
₹1.30 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
S
₹1.06 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW 8 Series Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.3-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62 Electric Motors
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
768470
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
6.156
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18255 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with adaptive variable shock absorberIntegral Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double wishbone with adaptive variable shock absorberDouble Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R18255 / 55 R19
Ground Clearance
128142
Length
50824682
Wheelbase
30232990
Kerb Weight
18752208
Height
14071566
Width
19322139
Bootspace
440505
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
45
Fuel Tank Capacity
68-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofFixed
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDOptional
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesOptional
Gesture Control
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoOptional
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
OptionalYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ivory White / Black, Black, Cognac / BlackEbony
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,50,61,8301,10,81,065
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,50,0001,05,91,000
RTO
13,31,33054,000
Insurance
4,80,0004,35,565
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,23,7372,38,175

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Jaguar has recalled its I-Pace electric SUV in global markets for potential fire risk in its batteries. The carmaker uses EV batteries made in Poland by LG Energy Solution, whose products are under investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
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