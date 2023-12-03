In 2023 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and BMW X4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and BMW X4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe, BMW X4 Price starts at Rs 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less