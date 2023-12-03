Saved Articles

BMW 8 Series vs BMW X4

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW 8 Series and BMW X4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

8 Series
BMW 8 Series
840i Gran Coupe
₹1.30 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.310.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6B48 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
768-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.24.9 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,50,61,8301,10,38,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,50,00096,20,000
RTO
13,31,33010,16,000
Insurance
4,80,0004,02,423
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,23,7372,37,269

