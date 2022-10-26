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BMW 8 Series vs BMW M5

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 8 Series and BMW M5, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe and BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
8 Series vs M5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 8 series M5
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 1.99 Cr
Range-69 km/charge
Mileage11.3 kmpl49.75 kmpl
Battery Capacity-18.6 kWh
Engine Capacity2998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
8 Series
BMW 8 Series
840i Gran Coupe
₹1.30 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
M5
BMW M5
Competition
₹1.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 8 Series Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Rear Seats
Front Left Side
Top View
Rear View
Left Side View
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm1000 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.3-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm717 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
76869 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.23.5 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.156.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R18285 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with adaptive variable shock absorberFive-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Front Suspension
Double wishbone with adaptive variable shock absorberDouble Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R18295 / 35 R21
Ground Clearance
128128 mm
Length
50824983 mm
Wheelbase
30232982 mm
Kerb Weight
18751970 kg
Height
14071469 mm
Width
19321903 mm
Bootspace
440530 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electricRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+18
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
OptionalYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Ivory White / Black, Black, Cognac / BlackSilverstone | Black , Aragon Brown | Black , Black | Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)20 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,50,61,8302,27,43,345
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,50,0001,99,00,000
RTO
13,31,33020,44,000
Insurance
4,80,0007,98,845
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,23,7374,88,843

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