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BMW 7 Series vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs Vellfire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series Vellfire
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 1.79 Cr₹ 1.2 Cr
Range-1157 km/charge
Mileage12.61 to 16,55 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i M Sport
₹1.79 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 7 Series Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Side Mirror Body
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Seat Headrest
Configuration Selector Knob
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6Petrol Hybrid
Electric Motor
No2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Max Motor Performance
17 rpm, 200 Nm141 bhp, 240 Nm
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20225 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Length
5391 mm5010 mm
Wheelbase
3215 mm3000 mm
Height
1544 mm1950 mm
Width
1950 mm1850 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricManual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
4415
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch14 inch
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (JNCAP)
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Ventilated Seats
AllFront and Middle Row
Interior Colours
Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino TartufoBeige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
IndividualCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,05,17,4551,35,00,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,45,0001,19,73,400
RTO
18,48,50012,37,700
Insurance
7,23,4552,88,805
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,41,0002,90,176

Vellfire Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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