BMW 7 Series vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCPetrol Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5141,37,37,316
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0001,19,90,000
RTO
17,54,00012,53,000
Insurance
6,87,0144,93,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8732,95,268

