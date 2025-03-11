In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs Vellfire Comparison