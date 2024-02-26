Saved Articles

BMW 7 Series vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

7 Series vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series Land cruiser
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 1.7 Cr₹ 2.1 Cr
Mileage12.61 to 16,55 kmpl11 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66
7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCV6 3.3L Turbo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5142,42,21,193
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0002,10,00,000
RTO
17,54,00026,39,730
Insurance
6,87,0145,80,963
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8735,20,607

