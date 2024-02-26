In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 7 Series vs Land Cruiser Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series Land cruiser Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 1.7 Cr ₹ 2.1 Cr Mileage 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl 11 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 3346 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6