In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel.
7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage.
Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs Land Cruiser Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6