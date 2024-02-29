In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo.
7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage.
Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs Macan EV Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|Macan ev
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|₹ 1.65 Cr
|Range
|-
|591 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|100 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)