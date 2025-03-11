In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs GT-R Comparison