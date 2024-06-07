HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars7 Series vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

BMW 7 Series vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.7 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Mileage12.61 to 16,55 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders68

Filters
7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl8.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R20325 / 40 R22
Length
5391 mm5205
Height
1544 mm1838
Width
1950 mm2030
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
26 Way2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5142,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0002,43,10,000
RTO
17,54,00024,85,000
Insurance
6,87,0149,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8735,96,765

7 Series Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
BMW 7 Series2993.0 cc to 2998 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic1.7 - 1.81 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz S-Class2925.0 cc to 2999.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic1.57 - 2.19 Cr**Ex-showroom price
7 Series vs S-Class

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    2025 BMW 1 Series looks sharper than the previous generation.
    2025 BMW 1 Series unveiled with major design changes. Check details
    7 Jun 2024
    Jorge Martin will be moving to Aprilia next season, while Ducati signed Marc Marquez to join Francesco Bagnaia at the factory team
    Jorge Martin joins Aprilia Racing as Marc Marquez takes factory seat at Ducati
    6 Jun 2024
    Kush Maini inched closer to his F1 dream as he tested the Alpine F1 race car
    India’s Kush Maini completes his first F1 test with Alpine F1 Team
    7 Jun 2024
    2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.
    Bajaj Chetak 2901 launched at 95,998, gets 123 km of range
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
    Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
    25 Nov 2022
    View all
     