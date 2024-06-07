In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|Maybach gls [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|₹ 2.43 Cr
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|8