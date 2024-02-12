In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i, Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic.
7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|Gls
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6