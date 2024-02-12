Saved Articles

BMW 7 Series vs Mercedes-Benz GLS

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

7 Series vs GLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series Gls
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.7 Cr₹ 1.32 Cr
Mileage12.61 to 16,55 kmpl-
Engine Capacity2993 cc2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66
7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4matic
₹1.32 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCM256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm500 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm375 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5141,51,14,977
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0001,32,00,000
RTO
17,54,00013,74,000
Insurance
6,87,0145,40,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8733,24,879

    Latest News

    The BMW 7 Series Protection largely looks similar to the BMW 7 Series. And this is intentional to ensure that this special version of the model does not stand out in public areas.
    BMW 7 Series Protection is ultimate fort on wheels, can thwart bullets, bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    Ajinkya Rahane's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is finished in Polar White
    Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane buys the Mercedes-Maybach GLS worth 2.96 crore
    21 Feb 2024
    File photo of Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV.
    Mercedes recalls over 1 lakh SUV models in US over multiple suspected issues
    28 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Ioniq 7 will share its underpinnings with the Kia EV9.
    Fancy a three row electric SUV? Hyundai’s Ioniq 7 can satisfy this thirst
    21 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
    Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
    25 Nov 2022
