In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs G-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|G-class
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|₹ 2.9 Cr
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|8.47 to 10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6