BMW 7 Series vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds4.9 Sec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm402.3bhp
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5141,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0001,39,00,000
RTO
17,54,0005,45,773
Insurance
6,87,0141,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8733,13,494

