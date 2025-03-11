In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|526 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-