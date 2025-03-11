In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|11.48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6