Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars7 Series vs AMG SL 55 Roadster

BMW 7 Series vs Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds3.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm700 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm469 bhp
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5142,68,42,169
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0002,35,00,000
RTO
17,54,00024,04,000
Insurance
6,87,0149,37,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8735,76,942

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
BMW 7 Series2993.0 cc to 2998 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic1.7 - 1.81 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz S-Class2925.0 cc to 2999.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic1.57 - 2.19 Cr**Ex-showroom price
7 Series vs S-Class

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Kushaq and Slavia helped Skoda to hit 1 lakh sales in just two years, which the company previously took six years to reach.
    Skoda hits sales milestone of 1 lakh cars in 2 years, driven by Slavia & Kushaq
    4 Jan 2024
    Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
    Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
    10 Jan 2024
    Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to clock one lakh sales in the last two years.
    Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan prices hiked, to cost up to 1 lakh more
    5 Jan 2024
    The McLaren 750S is a replacement to the 720S and packs more power and torque, and is also about 30 per cent new underneath the bodywork
    New McLaren 750S with 740 bhp to be launched in India on January 12
    4 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    Mercedes has launched its first model of 2023 with the AMG E 53 Cabriolet priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 crore (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes AMG E 53 Cabriolet launched in India: Check features
    6 Jan 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
    View all
     