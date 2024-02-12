In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 7 Series vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series Amg gle coupe Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.7 Cr ₹ 1.85 Cr Mileage 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl 9.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6