BMW 7 Series vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

7 Series vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series Amg gle coupe
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.7 Cr₹ 1.85 Cr
Mileage12.61 to 16,55 kmpl9.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc2999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66
7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.85 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm429 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5142,11,49,357
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0001,85,00,000
RTO
17,54,00019,04,000
Insurance
6,87,0147,44,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8734,54,582

    Latest News

    The BMW 7 Series Protection largely looks similar to the BMW 7 Series. And this is intentional to ensure that this special version of the model does not stand out in public areas.
    BMW 7 Series Protection is ultimate fort on wheels, can thwart bullets, bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    File photo of Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV.
    Mercedes recalls over 1 lakh SUV models in US over multiple suspected issues
    28 Feb 2024
    Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept car at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai
    Mercedes-Benz debuts AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept in India.
    14 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Ioniq 7 will share its underpinnings with the Kia EV9.
    Fancy a three row electric SUV? Hyundai’s Ioniq 7 can satisfy this thirst
    21 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
