In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Lexus LM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i and Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP.
7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage.
LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs LM Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|Lm
|Brand
|BMW
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|₹ 2 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|11.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-