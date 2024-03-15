In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Lexus LM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Lexus LM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i and Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 7 Series vs LM Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series Lm Brand BMW Lexus Price ₹ 1.7 Cr ₹ 2 Cr Range - - Mileage 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl 11.5 kmpl Battery Capacity - 44 kWh Engine Capacity 2993 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -