HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars7 Series vs LM

BMW 7 Series vs Lexus LM

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Lexus LM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

7 Series vs LM Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series Lm
BrandBMWLexus
Price₹ 1.7 Cr₹ 2 Cr
Range--
Mileage12.61 to 16,55 kmpl11.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity-44 kWh
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LM
Lexus LM
350h 7 STR VIP
₹2.00 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2.5 Litres
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm242 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5142,28,57,201
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0002,00,00,000
RTO
17,54,00020,54,000
Insurance
6,87,0148,02,701
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8734,91,290

7 Series Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
BMW 7 Series2993.0 cc to 2998 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic1.7 - 1.81 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz S-Class2925.0 cc to 2999.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic1.57 - 2.19 Cr**Ex-showroom price
7 Series vs S-Class

Trending cars

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Lexus LM 350h is available in seven-seater and four-seater configurations aimed at high-net-worth individuals
    Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at 2 crore
    15 Mar 2024
    As of now, it is not clear whether Kawasaki will launch the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 in the Indian market or not.
    Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India
    13 Mar 2024
    BMW 620d M Sport Signature is available in four different exterior colour options and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine.
    BMW 620d M Sport Signature launched in India, priced at 78.90 lakh
    20 Mar 2024
    In November 2022, the European Commission unveiled its proposal for Euro 7, which aimed to revise the existing Euro 6 and Euro VI standards for light- and heavy-duty vehicles. Despite initial expectations for more stringent limits, particularly for light-duty vehicles, the proposal faced opposition from the automotive industry and certain EU Member States.
    India might revise upcoming vehicle emission norms? Here’s why
    19 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
    Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
    15 Jun 2022
    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    View all
     