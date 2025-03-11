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BMW 7 Series vs Land Rover Range Rover Sport

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport and Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series Range rover sport
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 1.79 Cr₹ 1.4 Cr
Range--
Mileage12.61 to 16,55 kmpl11.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i M Sport
₹1.79 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW 7 Series Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
Side Mirror Body
Steering Controls
Taillight
Ambient Lighting View
Passenger View
Headlight
Exhaust Pipe
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Upholstery Details
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Configuration Selector Knob
Antenna
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6P400 Petrol Mild Hybrid
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Max Motor Performance
17 rpm, 200 Nm-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2997 cc, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R2022
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R2022
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Length
5391 mm-
Wheelbase
3215 mm2997 mm
Height
1544 mm-
Width
1950 mm-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver (with light)
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Painted-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote
One Touch - Up
All-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
44-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Electronic
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Interior Colours
Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino Tartufo-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual-
Folding Rear Seat
NoInclined
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,05,17,4551,60,14,441
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,45,0001,39,90,000
RTO
18,48,50014,53,000
Insurance
7,23,4555,70,941
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,41,0003,44,212

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