In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Land Rover Range Rover, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport and Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|Range rover
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-