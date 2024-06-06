HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and BMW M4 Competition, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i, BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs M4 Competition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 7 series M4 competition
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 1.7 Cr₹ 1.53 Cr
Mileage12.61 to 16,55 kmpl9.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc2993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

7 Series
BMW 7 Series
740i
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
M4 Competition
BMW M4 Competition
M xDrive
₹1.53 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCB58 Twin-Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds3.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm650 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.61 kmpl9.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm503 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R20285 / 30 R20
Length
5391 mm4794 mm
Height
1544 mm1393 mm
Width
1950 mm1887 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
26 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,94,41,5141,75,05,958
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,00,0001,53,00,000
RTO
17,54,00015,84,000
Insurance
6,87,0146,21,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,17,8733,76,271

