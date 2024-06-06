In 2024 when choosing between the BMW 7 Series and BMW M4 Competition, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i, BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs M4 Competition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|M4 competition
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|9.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6