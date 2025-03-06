In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|Xc90
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|12.38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-