6 Series GT vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt S60 Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.