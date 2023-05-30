6 Series GT vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt C40 recharge Brand BMW Volvo Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.