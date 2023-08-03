6 Series GT vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.