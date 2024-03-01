In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 630i M Sport and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid.
6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.3 to 18.6 kmpl mileage.
Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|Camry
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 46.17 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|958
|Mileage
|13.3 to 18.6 kmpl
|19.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|245 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-