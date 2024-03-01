In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the BMW 6 Series GT and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 630i M Sport and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.3 to 18.6 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. 6 Series GT vs Camry Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt Camry Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 67.9 Lakhs ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Range - 958 Mileage 13.3 to 18.6 kmpl 19.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - 245 Volt Engine Capacity 1995 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -