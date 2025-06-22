6 Series GT vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt Superb [2023-2024] Brand BMW Skoda Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 54 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.