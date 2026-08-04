In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
6 Series GT vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|6 series gt
|Macan
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4