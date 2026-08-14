6 Series GT vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt Cooper jcw Brand BMW MINI Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.